Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM) Lowered to “Neutral” Rating by Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SQM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera from $36.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.39.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Price Performance

SQM opened at $65.70 on Friday. Sociedad Quimica y Minera has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.01. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). Sociedad Quimica y Minera had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sociedad Quimica y Minera

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the third quarter valued at $1,649,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera by 33.5% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 99,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

