Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $102.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.85.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $91.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $84.04 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.99.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.08). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 9,081.29%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Choice Hotels International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-7.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 23.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

