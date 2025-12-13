BILL (NYSE:BILL) Given Buy Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on BILL from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of BILL in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on BILL from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $54.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -202.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BILL has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $100.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average is $47.59.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. BILL had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.110-2.250 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.540-0.570 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 27th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $56,557.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,898.76. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 972.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in BILL by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in BILL by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in BILL by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BILL by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

