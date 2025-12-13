Blackstone Inc. $BX Stock Holdings Increased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 340.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,793 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 3.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,492,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,394,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,796 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 21.2% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings Iv Gp Mana Blackstone acquired 385,208 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.68. Following the purchase, the insider owned 16,332,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,001,642.68. This trade represents a 2.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Breyer bought 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 68,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,817.16. The trade was a 25.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 2,950,751 shares of company stock worth $79,050,138 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blackstone from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $208.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Blackstone from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Blackstone from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 1.9%

NYSE BX opened at $151.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.66 and a 1-year high of $192.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.54. The company has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 20.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.43%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.