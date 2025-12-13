AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Director Sells $371,000.00 in Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) Director David Chang sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $371,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 132,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,920.96. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AXT Stock Performance

AXT stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.44 million, a PE ratio of -28.48 and a beta of 1.97. AXT Inc has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $16.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.85 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. On average, analysts forecast that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXTI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush set a $7.00 target price on AXT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $10.00 target price on AXT in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of AXT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 12.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in AXT by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AXT by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 293,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 100.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 39,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

