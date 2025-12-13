Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Bought by BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acas LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,901,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $753.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $761.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $709.66.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

