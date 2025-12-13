BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 413,408 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,408 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 0.6% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Enbridge worth $105,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,404,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,371,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,883,394 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,804,913,000 after buying an additional 617,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $1,113,368,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,861,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $853,669,000 after acquiring an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 20.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,785,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $818,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Monday. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. CIBC cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE ENB opened at $47.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 0.68. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.20%.During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.80%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.