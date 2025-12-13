BVF Inc. IL Trims Holdings in Rapt Therapeutics $RAPT

BVF Inc. IL lessened its stake in Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 87.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,154,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,082,864 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 6.98% of Rapt Therapeutics worth $9,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 408.4% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,970,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,455 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapt Therapeutics by 303.1% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,012,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,414 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rapt Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rapt Therapeutics by 112.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 79,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Rapt Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RAPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rapt Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Rapt Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Rapt Therapeutics from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapt Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Rapt Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT opened at $36.80 on Friday. Rapt Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54.

Rapt Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.23. Analysts predict that Rapt Therapeutics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Rapt Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

