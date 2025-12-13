BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Has $7.27 Million Position in Ameren Corporation $AEE

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,244 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up approximately 0.8% of BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $7,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 70.9% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 6,040.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Ameren by 728.9% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Stock Performance

Shares of AEE stock opened at $97.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day moving average of $100.36. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Ameren Corporation has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $106.73.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $659,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a $113.00 price objective on Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

