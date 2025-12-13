BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 361,634 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,475,116 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 361,634 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 1.0% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.29% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $175,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 438,080 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,101,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,135,000 after buying an additional 31,087 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 153,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,196,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. CIBC raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $140.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.3%

AEM stock opened at $168.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $187.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.79 and a 200 day moving average of $145.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.