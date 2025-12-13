BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Buys 6,331 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the period. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 35,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7,780.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.1% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.13 and a 12-month high of $103.93.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

