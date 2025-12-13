BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Purchases New Stake in NiSource, Inc $NI

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.52. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.97 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.25 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 14.15%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,983.11. The trade was a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

