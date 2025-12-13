BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Acquires New Stake in AppLovin Corporation $APP

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $951,541,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AppLovin by 61.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,434,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,102,000 after purchasing an additional 544,107 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in AppLovin by 82.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,117,000 after purchasing an additional 499,820 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 82.2% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 790,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,658,000 after purchasing an additional 356,443 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 30,888 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.29, for a total transaction of $16,070,717.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,553,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,384,136.69. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,131,095.72. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,727 shares of company stock valued at $195,062,520. 13.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AppLovin Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of APP stock opened at $670.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.65 billion, a PE ratio of 81.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.51. AppLovin Corporation has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $745.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $608.97 and its 200 day moving average is $500.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The firm’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on APP. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $745.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AppLovin from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $633.00 to $721.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $692.60.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Further Reading

