Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 779,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 173,080 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $138,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Challenger Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Challenger Wealth Management now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.04.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $310.52 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $328.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.75 and a 200-day moving average of $229.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 35.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,369,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 228,906 shares of company stock valued at $62,127,158. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.