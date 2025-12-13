BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC Makes New $953,000 Investment in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMUB. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of JMUB opened at $50.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average is $49.97. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $47.95 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1214 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

