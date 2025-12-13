Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.85 and last traded at $39.7260, with a volume of 17172564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUV. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the airline’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $62,340,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 80,668 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 10.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,995 shares of the airline’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

