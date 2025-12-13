Tri Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.8750, with a volume of 54122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.

Tri Continental Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.

Tri Continental Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $2.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $9.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.6%.

Institutional Trading of Tri Continental

About Tri Continental

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tri Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Continental during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 529.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Tri Continental by 49.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tri Continental by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

