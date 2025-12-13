Tri Continental (NYSE:TY) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Tri Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.8750, with a volume of 54122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.61.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.12.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $2.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Tri Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $9.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.6%.
Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.
