New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.98 and last traded at $67.62, with a volume of 2431323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on New York Times from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

New York Times Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.00.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. New York Times had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $700.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in New York Times by 702.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 402,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after purchasing an additional 352,496 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in New York Times by 124.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in New York Times by 3.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of New York Times by 72.5% in the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at $2,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

