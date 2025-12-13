Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,859 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Booking were worth $89,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Trading Up 0.4%

BKNG stock opened at $5,301.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5,061.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,379.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The company has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $83.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $9.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on Booking from $6,030.00 to $6,260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6,149.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Booking

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,030.00, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,606,510. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 443 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,820.35, for a total transaction of $2,135,415.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,151 shares in the company, valued at $106,775,572.85. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,388 shares of company stock worth $17,629,822. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.