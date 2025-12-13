BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 84,376 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,038 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 84,376 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $51,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,551,519 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,685,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,859,136 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,258,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,288 shares during the period. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,207,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $2,348,319,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,863,545,000 after buying an additional 19,967,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $176.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.60.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This trade represents a 13.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 20,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This trade represents a 21.29% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,625 shares of company stock worth $26,774,660. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

