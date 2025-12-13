Blue Capital Inc. Buys New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,942 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Blue Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doheny Asset Management CA increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 17,821 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. Amazon.com had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price (up previously from $292.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. HSBC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total transaction of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,076,767. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

