Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at HC Wainwright

Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Novogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Novogen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on Novogen from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.
Novogen Trading Down 20.3%
Novogen (NASDAQ:KZIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter.
About Novogen
Kazia Therapeutics Limited operates as an oncology-focused biotechnology company. The company’s lead development candidate is Paxalisib, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/AKT/mTOR pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. It also develops EVT801, a small-molecule selective inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3.
