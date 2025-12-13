Critical Comparison: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) and BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNCCORP has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and BNCCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 19.98% 10.82% 1.24% BNCCORP 15.94% 8.95% 0.91%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $920.75 million 2.28 $185.27 million $5.14 11.03 BNCCORP $52.44 million 2.11 $7.93 million $2.50 12.45

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and BNCCORP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than BNCCORP. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BNCCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Enterprise Financial Services and BNCCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 0.00

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $65.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.79%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than BNCCORP.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats BNCCORP on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, small business administration, agricultural, consumer, and other loan products. In addition, it offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services; life insurance premium and sponsor finance; tax credit related lending; other deposit accounts, such as community associations, property management, third party escrow, and trust services; treasury management product and services; customized solutions and products; cash management; fiduciary, investment management, and financial advisory services; and customer hedging products, including international banking, card services, and tax credit businesses. Further, the company provides online, device applications, text, and voice banking; remote deposit capture; internet banking, mobile banking, cash management, positive pay services, fraud detection and prevention, automated payables, check image, and statement and document imaging; and controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About BNCCORP

(Get Free Report)

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. The company offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. It also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, the company offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory services. It offers community banking and wealth management services through 11 locations in Arizona and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 7 locations in Arizona, North Dakota, Illinois, and Kansas. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.