Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $495.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 45.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 238,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,905 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 26.4% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 147.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $364.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $404.63 and its 200 day moving average is $428.38. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $363.37 and a 1-year high of $492.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 118.48%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

