Head-To-Head Survey: Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) versus Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Profitability

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerovate Therapeutics N/A -90.19% -77.47% Ayala Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.2% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Aerovate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Aerovate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerovate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.52 million ($1.70) -8.73 Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.24 million 0.67 -$48.07 million ($5.02) -0.01

This table compares Aerovate Therapeutics and Ayala Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Aerovate Therapeutics. Aerovate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ayala Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats Aerovate Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

