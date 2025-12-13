Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RIVN. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Cfra Research raised shares of Rivian Automotive to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.86.

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.79. Rivian Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 52,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $869,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,246,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,690,323. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $363,539.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 738,056 shares in the company, valued at $12,650,279.84. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,949 shares of company stock worth $2,191,119. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,685 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,050,788 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $62,882,000 after acquiring an additional 309,787 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 25.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 37,335 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,582,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,633 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

