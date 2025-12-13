Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $8,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aercap by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,215,000 after buying an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its stake in Aercap by 24.8% in the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 129,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after buying an additional 25,780 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aercap in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aercap during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aercap by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Aercap in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aercap from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $139.41 on Friday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $142.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 45.41%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.12%.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Featured Stories

