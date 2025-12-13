Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,420 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Viking were worth $11,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Viking in the second quarter valued at $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Viking by 92.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Viking by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viking from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Viking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $59.00 target price on Viking in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen cut Viking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Viking from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Viking Stock Performance

Shares of Viking stock opened at $68.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.53. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $31.79 and a one year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.12.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Viking had a return on equity of 716.92% and a net margin of 15.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

