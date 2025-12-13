Boothbay Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 4,464.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,472 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,290,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,118,201,000 after purchasing an additional 449,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,461,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,748,000 after buying an additional 110,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,387,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,260,000 after buying an additional 538,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,431,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,992,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,584,000 after acquiring an additional 72,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $90.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.96. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $115.76.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This represents a 31.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.