Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $14.66 Million Holdings in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,865 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Celestica by 1,103.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 24,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 406.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 52,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after buying an additional 42,215 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 150,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Celestica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $357.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $208.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurette T. Koellner acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $341.67 per share, with a total value of $2,050,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,020. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celestica Stock Performance

NYSE CLS opened at $306.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $306.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.31. Celestica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.05 and a 12-month high of $363.40. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.13. Celestica had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

