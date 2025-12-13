Braidwell LP Acquires 33,642 Shares of argenex SE $ARGX

Braidwell LP grew its stake in shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,642 shares during the period. argenex comprises about 3.7% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Braidwell LP’s holdings in argenex were worth $107,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of argenex during the first quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of argenex by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in argenex by 866.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in argenex during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in argenex by 550.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $877.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $863.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $716.27. argenex SE has a 12-month low of $510.05 and a 12-month high of $934.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37.

argenex ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. argenex had a net margin of 41.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. Equities research analysts expect that argenex SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenex from $1,070.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of argenex from $1,041.00 to $1,124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of argenex in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $818.00 price target on argenex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $968.83.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

