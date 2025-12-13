Birchview Capital LP Has $550,000 Stock Holdings in Xencor, Inc. $XNCR

Birchview Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xencor by 94.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 938,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 456,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 1.9% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 314,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 79.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 820,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 363,362 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 363,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 351,979 shares during the last quarter.

Get Xencor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Xencor Stock Performance

Shares of XNCR opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $25.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.73 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 87.14%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.