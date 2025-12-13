Upstream Bio, Inc. $UPB Shares Acquired by Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upstream Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,439,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Upstream Bio comprises about 3.4% of Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC’s holdings in Upstream Bio were worth $26,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upstream Bio by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstream Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upstream Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Upstream Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Upstream Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Upstream Bio Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of UPB opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.83. Upstream Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.15. Upstream Bio had a negative net margin of 4,366.77% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upstream Bio, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

