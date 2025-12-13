Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. $CLM Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,135,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,382 shares during the period. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund accounts for approximately 1.0% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund were worth $49,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLM. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,980,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 1,109.3% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 986,074 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 20.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 610,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 105,464 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 49.7% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 548,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 182,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 451,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter.
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Stock Up 0.2%
NYSEAMERICAN:CLM opened at $8.36 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Dividend Announcement
Cornerstone Strategic Investment Fund Profile
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
