Emerita Resources (CVE:EMO) Shares Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Emerita Resources Corp. (CVE:EMO – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.51. 2,733,823 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 380% from the average session volume of 569,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

Emerita Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$147.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29.

About Emerita Resources

Emerita Resources Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Spain. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

