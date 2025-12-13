Desjardins Issues Positive Forecast for Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Stock Price

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$62.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.77.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE SU opened at C$61.01 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.59 and a twelve month high of C$64.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.35. The stock has a market cap of C$73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.01.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of C$12.55 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 4.4208333 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.15%.

Insider Activity at Suncor Energy

In related news, insider Kristopher Peter Smith sold 112,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.74, for a total value of C$6,951,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,993,278.68. This trade represents a 69.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc is an integrated energy company. The company’s operations include oil sands development, production and upgrading, offshore oil and gas, petroleum refining in Canada and the U.S. and the company’s PetroCanada retail and wholesale distribution networks. The company is developing petroleum resources while advancing the transition to a low-emissions future through investment in power, renewable fuels and hydrogen.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.