Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.48 and traded as low as $97.56. Nestle shares last traded at $97.81, with a volume of 416,349 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nestle in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nestle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Get Nestle alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nestle

Nestle Trading Up 0.2%

Institutional Trading of Nestle

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day moving average is $96.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestle by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in shares of Nestle by 2,727.9% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 65,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Nestle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 978,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nestle by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestle by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Nestle

(Get Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.