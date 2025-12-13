Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.35. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 55,219 shares trading hands.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Down 0.3%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 31.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 60,193 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 815,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 549,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

