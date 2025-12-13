Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and traded as low as $9.35. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 55,219 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0722 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. This is an increase from Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
