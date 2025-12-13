Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Deutsche Boerse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and traded as low as $25.03. Deutsche Boerse shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 370,208 shares.
Several research firms have recently commented on DBOEY. Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Boerse to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Boerse from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Deutsche Boerse from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Boerse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Deutsche Boerse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Deutsche Boerse had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 31.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deutsche Boerse AG will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.
