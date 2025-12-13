AI Technology Group (OTCMKTS:AIPG) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of AI Technology Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIPG – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and traded as low as $2.50. AI Technology Group shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 257 shares.

AI Technology Group Trading Down 41.9%

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26.

AI Technology Group Company Profile

AI Technology Group, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of electromagnetic motor, generator, and battery charger systems. Its products include rechargeable battery charger, load box, solar tracker, solar controller, and crystal battery light. The company was founded by Gary A. Bedini and John C.

