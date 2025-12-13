TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” Rating

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$200.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$150.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on TerraVest Industries from C$200.00 to C$185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on TerraVest Industries from C$185.00 to C$175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TerraVest Industries from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$185.67.

Shares of TVK stock opened at C$153.39 on Friday. TerraVest Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$100.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$176.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$130.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.44.

TerraVest Industries Inc is a manufacturer of home heating products, propane, anhydrous ammonia, natural gas liquids transport vehicles, storage vessels, energy processing equipment, and fiberglass storage tanks. The company’s operating segments are Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service.

