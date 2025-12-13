Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Croda International PLC Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.47 and traded as low as $18.1250. Croda International shares last traded at $18.18, with a volume of 11,095 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Croda International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Croda International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Croda International

Croda International Stock Down 0.2%

About Croda International

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.