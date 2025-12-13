Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 3,975 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Boothbay Fund Management LLC cut its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $9,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 21,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 price objective (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $889.50.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH stock opened at $884.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $807.88 and a 200 day moving average of $750.56. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $908.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

