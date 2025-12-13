Boone Capital Management LLC Invests $13.94 Million in Icon Plc $ICLR

Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 95,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,939,000. Icon makes up approximately 6.0% of Boone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Icon during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,814,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Icon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,270,000. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icon in the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Icon during the second quarter worth approximately $238,256,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Icon by 21.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 179,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after purchasing an additional 31,261 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Icon alerts:

Icon Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $186.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.25. Icon Plc has a 1 year low of $125.10 and a 1 year high of $228.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICLR shares. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Icon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Icon in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Icon in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Icon

Icon Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.