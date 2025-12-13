BLKBRD Asset Management LP Invests $1.94 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

BLKBRD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of BLKBRD Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,616,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,859,433,000 after buying an additional 472,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,178,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,764,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,779 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,053,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,261 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,000 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $253.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.73 and a fifty-two week high of $258.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

