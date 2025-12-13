Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Today – December 10th

IREN, Cipher Mining, and Cleanspark are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. For stock market investors, “bitcoin stocks” is an informal term for publicly traded companies whose business or balance sheet gives them significant exposure to Bitcoin — for example miners, exchanges, custodians, or firms holding large bitcoin reserves. These stocks provide indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements but remain subject to company-specific, operational and regulatory risks that can cause their shares to diverge from Bitcoin’s spot price. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Featured Articles