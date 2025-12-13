Black Maple Capital Management LP Trims Stake in KeyCorp $KEY

Black Maple Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145,100 shares during the quarter. KeyCorp comprises approximately 0.7% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $476,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 26.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 49,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 25,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,889,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 266,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $20.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 10.08%.KeyCorp’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 101.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.91.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

