NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NKE. Cowen upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NKE opened at $67.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.9% during the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.3% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 10.1% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.