Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA Stake Cut by Biglari Sardar

Biglari Sardar cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 75.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 23,250 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.9% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Biglari Sardar’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,349,768.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 49,013,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,558,646,000 after buying an additional 49,010,087 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,764,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,354,877,000 after acquiring an additional 140,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,595,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,480 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,557,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,131,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,510,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $728,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,789 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $155.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $192.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.15. The company has a market capitalization of $371.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $195.00 price target on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Arete downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $195.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.00.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

