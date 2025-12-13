Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. $MBAV

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. (NASDAQ:MBAV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 61,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Clear Street LLC grew its holdings in M3-Brigade Acquisition V by 2,280.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 32,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 30,722 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in the second quarter worth about $900,000.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of MBAV stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition V in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, M3-Brigade Acquisition V currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Profile

(Free Report)

M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition V Corp.

